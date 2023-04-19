Four killed in accident on highway

A car rammed into a tractor on a highway in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Wednesday morning, killing four people, according to a police official. Official said that the accident occurred on a stretch of the Rajkot-Jamnagar highway in the district’s Paddhari taluka. According to the official, three of the four victims were travelling in a car from Rajkot to Jamnagar when, the car collided with a tractor pulling a tram near Targhadi village. Himanshu Parmar (22), a Jamnagar resident, was driving the car, as were his friends Ajay Joshi (28) and Ajay Parmar, both Rajkot residents. The age of Ajay Parmar could not be determined immediately. According to police, the tractor’s driver was identified as Kirit Patel (40), a farmer from Paddhari. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings have been initiated, according to Makwana. The impact was such that all three youths died on the spot. The tractor driver also died on the spot as he fell from his vehicle due to the impact and got crushed under the wheels, said MD Makwana, sub-inspector of Paddhari police station.