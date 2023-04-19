Governor visits RSS headquarters

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan paid a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters on Tuesday. Khan arrived in Nagpur on Monday to attend a ‘Dainik Bhaskar’ programme. According to an RSS release, Governor Khan paid a visit to the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area on Tuesday morning, where he was greeted by senior Sangh functionaries Rambhau Bondale and Shridharrao Gadge. Khan also went to the on-site museum. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is currently not in the city.