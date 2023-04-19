Here’s all you need to know about the new COVID-19 sub-variant ‘Arcturus

The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring a new COVID-19 sub-variant called Arcturus, which was first detected in India and has since spread to at least 24 countries. This new variant, also known as XBB.1.16, presents symptoms similar to those of previous coronavirus strains, but with an additional symptom of conjunctivitis.

While the variant is highly contagious, experts believe it is a matter of discussion rather than a cause for concern. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arcturus accounts for approximately 7% of recorded COVID-19 cases.

Arcturus is similar to previous omicron sub-variants, but it has an additional mutation in the spike protein that makes it more contagious. The WHO has designated it as a variant under monitoring, and it produces the same symptoms as other COVID-19 variants, but with the added symptom of conjunctivitis.

To protect oneself from the new variant, one should follow the same measures used since the start of the pandemic, such as getting vaccinated and receiving booster doses, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, and spending time in well-ventilated areas.

Experts are closely monitoring the Arcturus sub-variant, but they are not as concerned about it as they were during the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. There is no need to panic, but researchers have advised people to remain cautious of Arcturus.

High-risk individuals, such as those older than 65 with underlying health issues, pregnant women, and people with weak immunity, should take precautions and wear a mask. Vaccination is the best measure to protect oneself from the new omicron variant, as it may have mutated to evade original vaccines, and getting the bivalent booster that targets multiple sub-variants of SARS-CoV-2 is crucial.