Mahzooz draw announces special Ramadan campaign with 1kg gold prize

Dubai: Mahzooz announced a 1kg gold prize for its Saturday draws this week. This special prize is a part of its special Ramadan campaign. One lucky participant can win 100 gold coins in the Eid-special raffle draw.

Everyone who took part in the Mahzooz weekly draws during Ramadan is automatically entered into the Golden Eid draw, which will be held in conjunction with the Grand Draw that might see another winner of Dh20 million, and the Raffle Draw that will see a ‘guaranteed’ winner of Dh1 million.

Also Read: Malayalam film employee’s body expresses displeasure over some actors’ behavior

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.