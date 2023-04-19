Malayalam film employee’s body expresses displeasure over some actors’ behavior

Thiruvananthapuram: The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has came down heavily against some actors in the Malayalam film industry. The apex body of the Malayalam film employees has accused that some actors are creating problems in film shooting sites. The FEFKA is the apex body of 19 different organizations that include drivers to directors.

‘Before every film starts, the actors have to ink an agreement which has been cleared by the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes), but it has now come to notice that it’s not being done. The problem now is certain actors are giving same dates and time to different directors and producers and if they sign the agreement, they know they will be in trouble and hence, they don’t do it,’ said B. Unnikrishnan, General Secretary of FEFKA.

‘Another new problem that has now surfaced is some actors insist they be called when the film editing is being done and also others, who the actors say, also should be allowed to see the editing,’ he added.

FEFKA leaders made these allegations in a press conference after a discussion with the Kerala Film producers Association. B Unnikrishnan made it clear that he will reveal the name of the actors later. ‘FEFKA has decided that the edits will only be shown to the producer of a film, though there will be space for creative discussions. We plan to stand by the decisions of the producers association,’ he said.