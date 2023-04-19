Satellite falling to Earth, with a ‘low’ risk of harm

An old NASA satellite is set to crash into the Earth this week, but experts say the chances of it causing any harm are small. According to NASA and the Defense Department, the defunct science satellite Rhessi will crash into the atmosphere Wednesday night. The reentry location will not be disclosed, according to NASA, because there is still uncertainty about when and where it will occur. The majority of the 660-pound (300-kilogram) satellite is expected to burn up upon return, but some components are expected to survive. According to the space agency, the risk of anyone on Earth being harmed by falling satellite pieces is “low,” about 1-in-2,467. Rhessi, an abbreviation for Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager, was launched into orbit in 2002 to study the sun. The satellite observed solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun before being shut down in 2018 due to communication issues. It recorded over 100,000 solar events and captured images in high-energy X-rays and gamma rays.