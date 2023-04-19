Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower today. Losses in IT shares led the indices lower. BSE Sensex ended at 59,567.80, down 159.21 points or 0.27%. NSE Nifty settled at 17,618.80, down 41.40 points or 0.23%. About 1,768 shares advanced, 1,650 shares declined, and 117 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers in the market were BPCL, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and M&M. Top losers in the market were HCL Technologies, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Wipro.

On the sectoral front, information technology and power indices lost 1%. However, buying was seen in the metal, oil & gas and pharma sectors. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.