US Department of Defense spends around one billion dollars every year to develop ‘directed energy’ weapons

According to a report by the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Department of Defense (DOD) spends about one billion dollars annually to develop “directed energy” weapons that fire concentrated electromagnetic energy or lasers. These weapons have successfully shot down drones in demonstrations, and the DOD is working on making them small enough to be used by a single person. Additionally, the Pentagon is experimenting with high-powered microwave weapons that can disrupt the enemy’s power source, sensors, and other electronics.

The report also states that high-energy lasers and microwave weapons are affordable and more efficient than conventional weapons, making them useful for short-range air defense, countering drones, and rocket, artillery, and mortar fire. The US Navy has tested them on drones and small boats, and the Air Force has developed a laser that can be attached to its aircraft. However, the DOD has difficulty getting these technologies out of the lab and into the field for different missions, and the transition of prototypes to acquisition programs faces challenges.

Directed energy weapons face legal and functional limitations, including restrictions on some laser systems under international treaties. The United Nations has banned laser weapons specifically designed to cause permanent blindness, and atmospheric conditions such as rain or fog can affect previous prototypes. As a result, powering these weapons remains a challenge, and the development of new tactics, techniques, and procedures is necessary for deployment.

In conclusion, directed energy weapons have considerable advantages, but their deployment is still in the development stage. The report by GAO stated that the DOD’s efforts to transition prototypes to acquisition programs face challenges, and developing new tactics and procedures is essential to the effective deployment of directed energy weapons.