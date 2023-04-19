World Liver Day 2023: Follow these diet and lifestyle tips to prevent ‘Fatty liver’

When there is excess amount of fat is present in the liver it is called ‘Fatty liver’. If not controlled this condition will worsen and lead to permanent liver damage. The three common causes of this condition are obesity, type-2 diabetes and excess alcohol intake.

As per medical experts, fatty liver can be reversed before it turns into something serious. Just by following some simple lifestyle and diet tips can help in the reversal of fatty liver.

‘A faulty lifestyle is a common reason behind liver diseases these days. Other causes include obesity, sedentary lifestyle, uncontrolled diabetes, too much consumption of fat and more. Other than these, too much consumption of alcohol is a big culprit which can even lead to liver injury and even liver failure,’ says Dr. Anukalp Prakash, Lead Consultant at CK Birla Hospital.

Tips to follow:

1. Focus on diet and lifestyle: Eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. High-fibre foods should also be a part of your daily diet. According to research, the Mediterranean diet is also considered healthy for the liver as well as the overall health of an individual.

‘One should limit the consumption of unhealthy fats. Instead, choose healthy fat options like omega-3 which is found in fatty fish. Consumption of both salt and sugar should be limited. Intake of carbohydrates should also be restricted,’ Dr. Prakash added.

2. Cut alcohol: Those with a healthy liver should refrain from alcohol. ‘Alcohol intake is a common cause of advanced liver disease which leads to liver failure when left untreated. Alcohol consumption slowly damages the liver and may present symptoms like jaundice, weakness and water in the stomach,’ Dr. Prakash explained.

3. Lose weight: Obesity or being overweight also increases the risk of fatty liver. Losing weight is an effective strategy to boost liver health.

4. Control pre-existing health conditions: Uncontrolled health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, poor cholesterol levels and thyroid issues can also worsen liver health.

5. Take medication carefully: Certain medications can also trigger liver-related issues. So always consult a doctor before starting any medication.