Amritpal Singh’s wife stopped at Amritsar airport

Kirandeep Kaur, the wife of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, was stopped by immigration officials at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here on Thursday as she attempted to board a flight to London. According to them, she was questioned by immigration authorities. Singh married Kaur, an NRI based in the United Kingdom, in February of this year. Officials from the Punjab Police Department refused to answer questions from journalists at the airport. More than a month after a police crackdown on Singh and his associates, the radical preacher remains elusive, despite a manhunt for him. He and his associates were charged with spreading discord among classes, attempting to murder, assaulting police officers, and obstructing the lawful discharge of public servants’ duties.

Singh married Kaur in a simple ceremony on February 10 in Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar. The ‘Anand Karaj’ (Sikh ritual marriage) was held at a gurudwara in Baba Bakala, Amritsar, with a small gathering of family members from both sides. Singh had stated that a wedding ceremony should be simple and urged people not to “show off” by spending money on lavish weddings.