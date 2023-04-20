Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna

Rescuers have found Indian climber Anurag Maloo alive and in critical condition after he went missing on Monday after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna. Anurag, 34, of Kishangarh, Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after falling from 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the world’s tenth highest peak. On Thursday morning, a team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa conducted a ground search and discovered him in a 300m deep crevasse. Anurag is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres, as well as the seven highest points on each of the seven continents, in order to raise awareness and drive action towards the UN Global Goals. He was awarded the REX Karam- Veer Chakra and was appointed India’s 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador.