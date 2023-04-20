Apple Inc’s CEO Tim Cook inaugurates the company’s retail store in Delhi

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the company’s new retail store in Delhi on April 20th, located in the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. This is the second retail store in India, following the first store that opened in Mumbai on April 18th. The retail store in Delhi is smaller than the Mumbai store and, according to a report by the news agency PTI, Apple will pay either a portion of total sales from the store as rent or Rs 40 lakh per month.

The store was crowded with fans and customers, as Cook welcomed customers and highlighted that the store would offer personalized support and unique experiences for customers to discover the various aspects of Apple technology.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of retail, expressed excitement about the opening of Apple Saket, stating that the company’s team members are eager to connect with the local community and help them find new ways ‘to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,’ as reported by the news agency IANS.

The day before the opening of Apple’s retail store in Delhi, Tim Cook met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to discuss how to boost local manufacturing and iPhone exports.

Cook tweeted that Apple shares Modi’s vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future, while Modi tweeted that it was a delight to meet Cook and exchange views on diverse topics, highlighting the tech-powered transformations taking place in India.