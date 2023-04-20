At least 79 people killed and more than 100 injured in Yemen’s capital Sana’a in a stampede

A deadly stampede occurred during a charity distribution event in Yemen’s capital city of Sana’a, resulting in the deaths of at least 79 people and over 100 injured.

The event, which involved the distribution of Ramadan food and alms by local businessmen, was taking place in the Bab al-Yemen area when the stampede broke out. The Houthi-led administration has stated that the distribution was random, and it is not yet clear what led to the stampede.

Health officials have confirmed the death toll, and the number of injured is currently estimated to be 109.

Further details on the incident are expected to emerge soon.