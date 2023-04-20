Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha to make her OTT debut with Amazon Prime’s show Dahaad

The Amazon Prime crime drama series, Dahaad, will mark the debut of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha in the OTT world. She will play the role of a police officer in the show, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in prominent roles.

The show is produced by Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby Films and Ruchika Oberoi and is set to premiere on May 12, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The show has recently premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The series is an eight-part crime drama directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti serving as executive producers. Sinha’s show was the first Indian series to premiere at The Berlinale International Film Festival in February.

Sinha plays the role of a fierce female police officer named Anjali Bhaati, who is determined to solve a gruesome murder case involving an unknown criminal. The story is set in a small-town police station, where Anjali and her colleagues investigate the mysterious deaths of several women in public bathrooms. Initially, the deaths seem to be suicides, but Anjali’s investigation uncovers evidence of a serial killer. The show follows Anjali’s attempts to outsmart the criminal and solve the case before more innocent lives are lost.

In addition to Dahaad, Sinha also has another exciting project, Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.