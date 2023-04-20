Chinese actress receives acclaim from her fans for speaking out about being a victim of upskirting

Chinese actress Jiang Mengjie has received widespread support from her fans after speaking out about being a victim of upskirting, a non-consensual act of photographing or filming under a person’s clothing using a device such as a camera phone.

According to the BBC, while addressing her millions of followers on Weibo, Jiang revealed that the incident occurred many years ago and left her feeling ‘angry and disgusted’ and powerless. Her staff discovered comments about the video online, and a friend then shared the video with her. Jiang shared that the video had been posted to several groups and had been viewed more than one million times.

Mengjie has also received threatening messages from blackmailers who claim they would send the video to major film and TV companies and brands, ‘and ruin the rest of my life.’

Jiang believes that as a public figure, sharing her story can make more people pay attention to such vicious incidents, and that it is not the victim’s fault that they have been secretly photographed.

She added that ‘our lives should not be affected by this kind of thing.’ Her bravery in sharing her story has earned her recognition on Weibo, with over 600,000 likes at the time of writing. Her fans have praised her for speaking out and criticised the blackmailers’ ‘perverted’ and ‘arrogant’ behaviour.

Upskirting and voyeurism are major concerns among women in China, with a lack of proper laws and consequences for those who engage in such acts perpetuating the problem.