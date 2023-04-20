Congress releases final list of candidates

Congress released its sixth and final list of five candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections in Thursday. Mohammed Shalem of Raipur, BV Rajeev Gowda of Sidlaghatta, S Anand Kumar of C V Raman Nagar (SC), HP Sridhar Gowda of Arkalgud, and Inayath Ali of Mangalore City North. On Wednesday, the party replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from Karnataka’s Shiggaon constituency, which is currently represented by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, with Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. In the 2018 elections, Bommai defeated Congress candidates Sayed Azeempeer Khadri Shiggaon. On Wednesday, the party released its fifth list, which included three new candidates: B C Muddugangadhar from Mulbagal (SC), D K Mohan from K R Pura, and A C Srinivasa from Pulakeshinagar — SC. The Congress has announced 223 candidates in the sixth list, with the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, a regional outfit, gaining one seat in the 224-member assembly. Nominations must be submitted by April 20. The assembly elections in the BJP-held state will be held on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.