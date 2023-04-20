Drug-free India by 2047: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the government is committed to creating a drug-free India by 2047. The home minister stated at the first National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces of States and Union Territories that it is critical to protect future generations, which necessitates strict action against drug dealers who are ruining the young generation and destabilising the economy. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is “committed to building a drug-free India by 2047,” he said, adding that the “vision of a drug-free India is important for future generations, and at this critical stage in the fight against drugs, if we move forward with determination, and collective efforts.

All states should also collaborate with the National Forensic Science University to implement cutting-edge technologies such as block chain analysis, map intelligence, and digital forensics. He stated that if we work well together with these techniques, we will be two steps ahead in this fight. Shah stated that we must proceed with the ‘Bottom to Top’ and ‘Top to Bottom’ approaches in order to destroy the entire narcotics network. He stated that in a few carefully selected interstate and international cases, these approaches should be developed and submitted to the NCB for proper investigation. He emphasised that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and this conference’s main goal is Solution Oriented Thinking.