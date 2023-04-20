Eat these foods for a healthy liver

Liver is the most vital organ in human body and it is the second largest organ in the body. It plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health by filtering toxins, producing bile for digestion, and storing nutrients. A poor diet can lead to liver damage.
Liver performs complex functions including:
Production and excretion of bile
Metabolism of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates
Regulation of blood sugars
Controlling cholesterol levels
Blood detoxification and purification
Also Read: World Liver Day 2023: These homemade drinks will cleanse and detox your liver
Renowned nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares foods that might help improve our liver health. 5 Foods to improve liver health, as per the nutritionist:
Omega-3 to reduce inflammation and fat level
Wheatgrass to help lower abnormal liver enzymes
Greens to prevent fat build-up
Sunflower seeds for antioxidants
Turmeric to reduce markers of liver damage
Post Your Comments