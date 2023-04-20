Eat these foods for a healthy liver

Liver is the most vital organ in human body and it is the second largest organ in the body. It plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health by filtering toxins, producing bile for digestion, and storing nutrients. A poor diet can lead to liver damage.

Liver performs complex functions including:

Production and excretion of bile

Metabolism of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates

Regulation of blood sugars

Controlling cholesterol levels

Blood detoxification and purification

Renowned nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares foods that might help improve our liver health. 5 Foods to improve liver health, as per the nutritionist:

Omega-3 to reduce inflammation and fat level

Wheatgrass to help lower abnormal liver enzymes

Greens to prevent fat build-up

Sunflower seeds for antioxidants

Turmeric to reduce markers of liver damage