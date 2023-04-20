Egyptians slam Netflix for the depiction of the historical figure Cleopatra as a black African

Netflix is once again in hot water as Egyptians criticize the streaming giant for depicting the historical figure Cleopatra as a black African in its documentary series, African Queens: Queen Cleopatra. A lawyer filed a complaint against the show, accusing it of attempting to ‘erase the Egyptian identity’ by promoting Afrocentric thinking, which seeks to distort and erase the Egyptian identity, according to the lawyer.

Moreover, a leading archaeologist claims that Cleopatra was ‘light-skinned,’ not black.

The controversy escalated after the actress who portrayed Cleopatra on the show stated, ‘If you don’t like the casting, don’t watch the show.’ The producer of the Netflix production also pointed out that the queen’s heritage is highly debated.

Historically, Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 69 BC, and became the last queen of a Greek-speaking dynasty founded by Alexander the Great’s Macedonian general Ptolemy. She ruled until her death, after which Egypt was taken over by the Romans.

Cleopatra’s mother’s origins are unknown, and some historians suggest she may have been an indigenous Egyptian or from elsewhere in Africa. The trailer for the show has been a subject of controversy around the queen’s depiction since it was released last week. Zahi Hawass, a prominent Egyptologist and former antiquities minister, claimed that the show’s portrayal of Cleopatra was entirely fake.

He stated that Cleopatra was Greek, which means she was light-skinned, not black. He also accused Netflix of attempting to create confusion by spreading false and deceptive facts that the origin of the Egyptian civilization is black.

The Netflix documentary series, directed by Felix Seuffert and produced by Oona Menges, covers the stories of six powerful African queens throughout history, including Cleopatra.

The show has been praised for highlighting the role of African women in history, but the criticism of Cleopatra’s portrayal is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Netflix’s historical dramas.