Eid Al Fitr 2023: Airport in Gulf country issues travel advisory

Doha: Hamad International Airport (HIA) has issued a travel advisory for passengers during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. HIA updated that it is expecting a heavy rush of passengers during the upcoming holidays until May 1, 2023. It urged all passengers to plan their trip accordingly.

HIA urged all passengers to arrive 3 hours prior to their flight departure time, unless specified otherwise by their respective airline. From April 18 to April 23, passengers flying with Qatar Airways to various destinations, except the United States of America and Canada, have the option for an early check-in from 12 hours to 4 hours prior to the flight departure time, at row 11 located at the Vertical Circulation Node (VCN).

The short-term parking at Hamad International Airport will be available for all passengers, with the first 60 minutes free from April 18 to April 22, and from April 27 to May 1, 2023. After 60 minutes, the standard parking rates will apply.