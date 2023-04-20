Emirates Airline cancels flights to this country

Dubai: Flagship carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has cancelled flights to and from Germany. The air carrier cancelled 7 of its flights to and from the European country from today. These flights were cancelled due to strikes. The strike announced security staff will primarily affect trips scheduled at Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports.

The following flights will be cancelled:

April 20:

EK057: Dubai to Düsseldorf

EK058: Düsseldorf to Dubai

EK060: Hamburg to Dubai

EK062: Hamburg to Dubai

April 21:

EK057: Dubai to Düsseldorf

EK058: Düsseldorf to Dubai

EK062: Hamburg to Dubai

Delayed flights:

The EK060 flight on April 21 will be delayed and is now scheduled to depart Hamburg on April 22 at 5.30pm — operating as EK8060 instead. Customers with bookings on this particular flight will be rebooked to their final destination.

Customers who booked with travel agents and whose flights had been cancelled are advised to reach out to their respective agencies for alternative travel arrangements. Those who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options.