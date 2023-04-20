Goods train hits another train; one killed and five injured

On Wednesday, a railway employee was killed and five others were injured when a moving goods train collided with a stationary goods train and then derailed in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, rail officials said. Vandana Vaidya, the Shahdol district collector, told that one of the railway personnel injured in the goods train accident died. She stated that two of the five other injured are in critical condition and are being treated at the local government medical college. According to railway sources, the deceased was the 48-year-old loco pilot of a stationary goods train. The incident, which disrupted traffic on the Bilaspur-Katni rail route, occurred at around 6.50 a.m. near Singhpur station, which is part of the Bilaspur railway division, according to a South East Central Railway (SECR) official. According to him, at least ten trains on the route have been cancelled.