Here’s all you need to know about the mandatory military service in South Korea

The recent news of BTS member J-Hope enlisting in the mandatory military service in South Korea has brought the topic of military conscription to the forefront of conversations. Military service is compulsory for physically fit men aged between 18 and 35 in South Korea, although there have been rare exemptions.

Conscription has been an integral part of Korean society since 1957, with the need to defend against North Korean aggression being a driving force behind the decision. There have been changes to the criteria for exemption or deferment from military service over the years, with exemptions given to sole breadwinners of their family or those with exceptional talents in certain areas such as sports or music.

All South Korean men are required to undergo a thorough medical examination after turning 19 to determine their eligibility for military service. Those who are found not to be in good physical condition may instead perform civil service in public institutions. Individuals who have physical or psychological conditions that prevent them from serving in any capacity may be exempted from service altogether.

South Korean conscription is not without controversy, with opponents citing issues such as exemptions being granted to those who are not fit to serve, and the practice causing militarism to seep into daily life.

Conscientious objectors have also been an issue in South Korea, as until recently, all able-bodied men were required to serve about two years in the military or face criminal penalties, including imprisonment.

However, for those who objected to serving on ethical or religious grounds, there was no legal alternative. In 2018, the South Korean Constitutional Court ruled that the government must introduce alternative civilian service for conscientious objectors by the end of 2019. The court stated that punishing conscientious objectors was a violation of the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

J-Hope’s enlistment is not unique, as BTS member Kim Seok-jin or Jin had previously enlisted in December 2021, and there have been other notable South Korean personalities who have put their professions on hold to fulfill their mandatory military service.

Mandatory military service is popularly considered a rite of passage for young men in South Korea, and it has played a crucial role in maintaining the country’s national defense. Despite some controversies and scandals, the practice of conscription remains an integral part of Korean society.