Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled several trains. The national transporter also rescheduled several trains. These trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance-related works.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of trains cancelled on April 20:

Train number 08757 Manendragarh-Ambikapur MEMU running from Manendragarh to Ambikapur will remain cancelled on Thursday.

Train number 08750 Ambikapur-Shahdol MEMU running from Ambikapur to Shahdol

Due to less occupancy, train number 52539/52538 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri AC Special will remain cancelled today

Train number 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal

Train number 04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO will be short terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train number 04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO will start from Bharatgarh.

Train number 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train number 04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO to short originate from Bharatgarh

Train numbers 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh

Train number 04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO will be short-terminated at Rupnagar

Train number 04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO will short originate from Rupnagar

How to confirm if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement