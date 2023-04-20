Kerala cabinet approves draft bill to amend CrPC to legalise electronic summons

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala cabinet has approved a draft bill to amend the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 (CrPC) to allow for the legal summons through electronic media, including email. Sections 62 and 91 of the CrPC will be amended to include the use of electronic media to send summons and notices for producing documents.

Currently, summons and notices are sent directly or by registered post to ensure the intended recipient receives it. According to Section 62, summons are traditionally sent through direct or registered post to summon someone in court or as part of legal proceedings. On the other hand, Section 91 deals with the issue of notice to produce documents. The Bill will clarify whether email alone is sufficient or if any other applications should be used for the amendment.