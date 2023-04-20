Nikhila Vimal’s comments on Malabar Muslim weddings ignites controversy

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Nikhila Vimal has once again ignited controversy. A comment that she made in an interview given during the promotions of her new film ‘Ayalvaashi’ has sparked a discussion on social media. Nikhila said that for Muslim weddings in Malabar, women used to eat in the kitchen area, and that the practice does not seem to have changed much even now.

‘When you talk about a local wedding, the first thing that comes to mind is rice and fish curry from the day before. I have been to Muslim weddings while studying in college. In all Muslim weddings in Kannur, women are allowed to eat only in the kitchen area. Still, not much has changed. All males have food in the front area. After marriage, the bridegroom stays in the bride’s house. They are called ‘puyyapla’ (new bridegroom). They will be ‘puyyapla’ till they die.’ Nikhila said in the interview.

This comment has ignited controversy. Several people criticized the actor for her comments and also alleged that these comments target one religious community, some others felt it was an insult to North Kerala. But, many other people have come in support of the actor.

Earlier last year, Nikhila’s comment of ‘beef’ has sparked controversy. In May 2022, Nikhila, during an interview had stated that there is no need for special consideration for cows. ‘You either slaughter all animals or don’t slaughter at all,’ she had said. She had openly expressed her political stand earlier, and supported the Left during an election.

Nikhila started her film career as a child artist. She debuted as a female lead in ‘Love 24×7’ in 2015.