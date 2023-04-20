Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Mumbai: Domestic equity indices opened higher today. The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for the last three days in a row.

BSE Sensex climbed 210.49 points to 59,778.29 in early trade. NSE Nifty advanced 56.35 points to 17,675.80. Falling for a third day, the BSE Sensex declined 159.21 points or 0.27% to settle at 59,567.80 on Wednesday. The Nifty dipped 41.40 points or 0.23% to end at 17,618.75.

Also Read: Anti-Hindu hate is surging in British schools: Survey

Top gainers in the market were Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Wipro and NTPC. Top losers in the market were Nestle and Reliance Industries.

In Asian markets, Japan and Hong Kong were trading higher, while Seoul and Shanghai were trading lower.The US markets had ended mostly lower on Wednesday.