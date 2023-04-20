Sudanese ambassador to India states that the evacuation of Indians from Sudan is under consideration

The Sudanese Ambassador to India, Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, has acknowledged that the Indian government’s request to evacuate its citizens from Sudan is being considered by the authorities.

Sudan has been embroiled in a major conflict as the army and paramilitary forces clash. Elhusain spoke with diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal and confirmed that the request is being discussed and considered by authorities in Khartoum.

He stated that around 3,000 Indians are currently in Sudan and that competent authorities are taking necessary measures to protect foreigners, including Indian nationals, even though logistics issues remain, such as damage to the international airport in the capital.

Elhusain also confirmed that the Indian government had reached out to him for the evacuation of Indian nationals and that officials from the Ministry of External Affairs had met with him in Delhi to discuss the matter. He stated that there are plans to make their return possible in the coming days, but logistical issues facing Sudan could delay the process.

When asked about other countries that have requested the evacuation of their nationals, Elhusain said that he couldn’t give an exact number, but that it was likely three or four countries. He also noted that there are logistical challenges facing the evacuation of nationals from other countries, including the poor condition of the international airport and the security situation on the ground.

Elhusain expressed hope that India could play a role in helping to solve the current crisis, stating that Sudan is counting on its strong bilateral relationship with India. He added that India is an important country to Sudan and that it’s possible India could help Sudan overcome its difficulties in the future.