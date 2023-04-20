Supreme Court suggests new chief justices for five high courts

Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, recommended the appointment of five high court chief justices on Wednesday, including Justice Augustine George Masih for the Rajasthan High Court. The Collegium also proposed new chief justices for four other high courts, including Madras High Court, Kerala High Court, Bombay High Court, and Himachal Pradesh High Court. The appointment of Justice S V Gangapurwala, the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay, as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court has been proposed. The Collegium also recommended that Justice S V Bhatti of the Andhra Pradesh High Court be appointed Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.The Collegium noted that the position of Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala will be vacant soon due to the retirement of Justice S Manikumar, with Justice Bhatti serving as the senior-most Judge. In a separate resolution, the Collegium also reiterated its earlier proposal to transfer the acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T Raja to Rajasthan High Court.