Teachings of Gautama Buddha impacted countless people over centuries: PM

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lord Buddha’s teachings serve as the foundation for solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, such as war, economic insecurity, terrorism, and climate change. Over the centuries, Gautama Buddha’s noble teachings have influenced countless people. India has consistently spread Lord Buddha’s values over the last nine years. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that his teachings reach every corner of the globe, PM Modi said at the first Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi on Thursday. Buddhist spiritual leaders from all over the world are attending the Summit. The power of crores of Lord Buddha’s followers around the world is filled with infinite energy, PM Modi said, adding that the Buddha provided a solution centuries ago to the world’s war and unrest. Meanwhile, 170 delegates from 30 countries are attending this event, which is co-hosted by the culture ministry and the International Buddhist Confederation. However, China, which has the world’s largest Buddhist population, has opted out of this event. Taiwan is represented by two delegates, as are Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. The theme of the summit is ‘Responses to contemporary challenges: Philosophy to praxis’.