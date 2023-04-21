7-year-old raped in Korba district; 2 arrested

According to police, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in a godown in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh. According to an official, the police detained the suspect on Thursday after receiving a complaint from the victim’s parents. He claimed that the alleged incident occurred on April 18 while the victim’s ragpicker parents were at work. The victim was lured by the two men, who live in the same neighbourhood, with a chocolate while she was playing outside, the official claimed.

He claimed that the pair took the child to a nearby godown, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her before leaving her there. He added that the girl later told her parents about the incident. The official stated that a case had been filed against the accused under the pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.