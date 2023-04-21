A new television series is in the works based on the popular Stephenie Meyer book series ‘Twilight’

Fans of the Twilight book series by Stephenie Meyer will be excited to learn that a new television series based on the popular franchise is currently in early development at Lionsgate Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is being helmed by Sinead Daly, who is known for her work on popular shows like Raised by Wolves and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Sources close to the project have revealed that Daly is currently working with Lionsgate to determine the specific direction of the series, and whether it will be a remake of the books or a different spin-off. Author Stephenie Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation, while Erik Feig, former co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, is attached to produce and execute the series. However, there has been no official confirmation from Lionsgate Television as of yet.

The Twilight series was hugely successful, beginning in 2008 and concluding in 2012 with the release of Breaking Dawn: Part 2. The franchise amassed a total collection of $3.4bn worldwide. Following the news of the reboot, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. Some were excited to see what the new series would be like, while others were quick to criticize the idea.

The announcement of the Twilight series comes after news of a Harry Potter television show in development, and some Twitter users made jokes about it, saying ‘it’s 2011 again.’ One user expressed excitement about the potential for a TV format for Twilight, while another simply said ‘I love Twilight but no.’

Overall, it remains to be seen what direction the new Twilight series will take, but fans of the franchise can look forward to the prospect of a new adaptation of their beloved book series.