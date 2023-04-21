Autopsy confirms sunstroke as cause of death in Kharghar tragedy victims

The post-mortem examination of those who died at a public rally in Kharghar, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has concluded that the cause of death was sunstroke. The event was organised by the Maharashtra government to present the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and was attended by several high-profile individuals, including the state Chief Minister and Deputy CM. At least 14 people died due to sunstroke during the event.

According to a medical officer attached to the facility, ‘The autopsy was conducted on 12 out of the 14 deceased at the sub-district hospital in Panvel. The procedure confirmed that they died due to heat stroke.’ The post-mortem of the other two victims was conducted at other hospitals. It was also found that two of the deceased had co-morbidities. Among the 14 deceased, 10 were women and four were men.

Initially, 11 deaths were confirmed in the incident, with two others dying on the following day. One more person, a woman, succumbed to the effects of heatstroke two days after the event. The post-mortem reports of 12 of the 14 deceased were available with the Panvel sub-district hospital, as stated by the Raigad civil surgeon Dr Suhas Mane.