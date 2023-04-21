BMW opens bookings for X3 M40i xDrive began in India: Details

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, BMW started the bookings for its X3 M40i xDrive in India. Customers can book this at the BMW Online Shop at a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. Deliveries will be carried out on a first-come-first-serve basis. It will be launched in May 2023 in the Indian market. Only limited numbers of this SUV will be sold in the Indian markets.

BMW X3 M40i xDrive price is expected to be around Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. The SUV features Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport differential, M Sport brakes and the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive.

Also Read: Know how to update Aadhaar Card details for free

The SUV is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers top power of 355 bhp and peak torque of 500 Nm. This engine is mated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV will do a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.