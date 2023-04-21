Cow collides with Vande Bharat train, falls on old man, kills both

An elderly man who had come to relieve himself near a railway track in Rajasthan’s Alwar district was killed when a cow collided with the Vande Bharat Express. A stray cow that wandered onto the railway track was flung 30 metres away after colliding with the Vande Bharat Express near the city’s Kalimori gate on Tuesday night. Shivdayal Sharma, an 82-year-old Hirabas-Kalimori resident, was standing nearby when a portion of the cow’s body struck him. He died instantly. Another person standing nearby avoided being hit by the cow.

GRP police station officials arrived on the scene after receiving information about the incident and transferred the deceased’s body to the general hospital’s mortuary. On Wednesday, his body was returned to his relatives following the post-mortem procedure. The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, which travel at 130-160 kmph, have collided with cattle on many routes, with the most incidents reported on the Mumbai-Gujarat route.