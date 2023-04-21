International Airport in Toronto witnesses one of the biggest robberies of North America

One of the largest robberies in North America in recent times has occurred at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada, where a significant amount of gold and other valuables went missing on April 17th. The Canadian officials have stated that more than $14.8 million worth of gold and other items were stolen.

The valuable aircraft container arrived at the airport in the evening and was transported to a cargo holding facility, where the heist took place, according to the police. The police believe it could be one of the biggest heists in Canadian history.

The previous large heists include the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist in 2011 and 2012 when 3,000 tonnes of syrup, worth $18.7 million, were stolen from a storage facility in Quebec.

Peel Regional Police inspector Stephen Duivesteyn stated that the police are investigating all possible angles and described the incident as rare and isolated. The aircraft container was about 5 square feet (.46 square metres) in size.

The Toronto Sun reported earlier that the police believed organized crime groups were involved. The Canadian police are investigating the gold heist that has shocked many by its sheer scale. Initial reports in the Canadian media suggest that the investigators suspect it to be an act of organized crime.

However, the police have called the theft a rare incident that poses no threat to public safety. At present, the police do not know where the gold was headed or if it is still in Canada.