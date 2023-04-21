Internet stunned by Bengaluru engineer’s solitude despite high income

The internet is abuzz with the story of a software engineer based in Bangalore who has shed light on the negative aspects of high-paying corporate jobs. The engineer, who earns a salary of ? 58 lakh per annum, has expressed his feelings of loneliness and detachment from social life despite his successful career. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the engineer’s note titled ‘Feeling Saturated in Life’ which was posted on Grapevine’s corporate chat site. The note highlights the harsh reality of today’s corporate world, where individuals can become disconnected from social life despite having a good salary and work profile.

In the note, the engineer wrote, ‘I am a 24 year old software engineer in an FAANG company with 2.9 years of experience living in Bangalore. I make a good living (58 LPA before taxes) and have a somewhat relaxed work life. However, I am always overwhelmed and lonely in my life. I don’t have a girlfriend to spend time with, and all of my other buddies are preoccupied with their lives. Even my work life is monotonous because I have been with the same company since the beginning of my career and do similar things every day, and I no longer look forward to fresh challenges and growth opportunities at work. Please advise me on what I should do to make my life more interesting. (Don’t say ‘go to the gym,’ because I already go).’

The engineer’s note has garnered mixed reactions on social media. While some users were surprised, others shared their own experiences of loneliness and dissatisfaction despite having high-paying jobs. One user commented, ‘Money can provide satisfaction, but it usually takes social/emotional connection to find happiness. Just because most people cannot relate to it does not make his problem unreal.’ Another user added, ‘Many don’t know that current software engineering is increasingly becoming tools and library glue, which kind of makes it boring and adds that 58 LPA, easily peaking in SWE unnecessarily.’

The engineer’s note highlights the importance of work-life balance and the need for individuals to find meaning and purpose in their lives beyond their jobs. It is a reminder that money alone cannot buy happiness and that social and emotional connections are essential for a fulfilling life.