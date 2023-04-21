Nearly 7 lakh people in Kerala are at risk of developing cancer: Saya Health minister Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minister of Health Veena George announced that nearly 7 lakh people in the state are at risk of developing cancer, with breast and uterine cancer being the most commonly reported cases. The Minister told media a new vaccination program designed to prevent uterine cancer, which will be launched on an experimental basis in Wayanad and Alappuzha districts.

During a recent visit to the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, the Minister inaugurated several new machines designed to treat uterine cancer in its early stages using artificial intelligence. These machines include the automatic high speed machine Cervical Scan, Gallium Generator and Prostate Brachytherapy Unit.