Old woman walked barefoot for kilometres to collect pension from SBI

A shocking incident occurred in Odisha when a 70-year-old woman was seen walking barefoot for several kilometres before stopping at a bank to pick up her pension. The frail woman can be seen using a broken chair as support while walking barefoot in the intense heat in a video that has gone viral on social media. On April 17, the incident took place in the Jharigaon block of the Nabrangpur district of Odisha. Surya Harijan, the elderly woman, comes from a family that struggles with poverty. Her older son is a migrant labourer employed in another state. She resides with her younger son’s family; he earns a living by grazing cattle owned by other people. The family resides in a hut and lacks land to cultivate. The woman went to the bank to obtain her pension but was told that her thumb did not match the records and was therefore required to go home. The State Bank of India (SBI) manager responded to the incident by claiming that she is having difficulty withdrawing cash due to her broken fingers and that the bank is working to find a solution. She is having trouble taking money out because her fingers are broken. She received 3,000 rupees manually from the bank. The SBI manager of the Jharigaon branch assured customers that the issue would soon be resolved.