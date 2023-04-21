Politician Trilochan Kanungo Passes Away At 82

Noted economist and veteran BJD leader Trilochan Kanungo died due to old age-related ailments on Friday, his family said. He was 82 and lived with his wife, son and three daughters. The three-term MLA and one-time MP was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here since March 30. His younger brother Panchanan Kanungo is a Congress politician. Trilochan Kanungo was a former chairman of Cuttack Municipality and ex-chairperson of the state finance commission. Kanungo, who was born on November 24, 1940 in Badamulei village in Cuttack district, has spent the last few years in the Sheikh Bazaar area of Cuttack city. Kanungo’s death was mourned by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others. Patnaik stated that his funeral will be held during the day with full state honours.

Patnaik wrote on Twitter, ‘ am saddened to learn about the passing of senior politician and former MP Trilochan Kanungo. His public service will be remembered forever. May his soul find peace. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family members.