Regular services of Vande Bharat express to commence this month, Other train timings likely to be revised

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vande Bharat Express trains are set to commence services this month, following the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25. The regular service is expected to begin on April 27 or 28, pending the release of an official notification from the railway board.

The service operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will start at 5.10 am and reach the destination at 1.15 pm. The return journey will begin at 2.15 pm from Kasaragod railway station and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10.30 pm. As the trial run of Vande Bharat train affected the timings of many other trains, the railway board has decided to issue a notification revising the timings of these trains.

Despite the controversy sparked by the unauthorized boarding of officials’ relatives during the trial run of the Vande Bharat train, the railway has decided not to take any action regarding this matter due to the upcoming inauguration.