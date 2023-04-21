Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today marginally. BSE Sensex edged up 22.71 points or 0.04% to settle at 59,655.06. NSE Nifty ended at 17,624.05, showing a marginal dip of 0.40%.

Top gainers in the market were ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the winners. Top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank.

In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 151.5 points or 0.36% to 42,118.00, Nifty IT rose 184.95 points or 0.69% to 26,822.10 and Nifty Pharma rose 60.5 points or 0.48% to 12,545.75.