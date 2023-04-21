Student from India killed at petrol station in US

According to police in the US state of Ohio, a 24-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh who was pursuing a Masters degree in the US died of gunshot wounds in a reported shooting at a fuel station where the victim was working. The deceased was identified as Saiesh Veera, and the incident occurred on Thursday in the state’s Columbus division. Firefighters from Columbus responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the victim died at 1.27 a.m. The incident is still being investigated, and the next of kin has been notified, according to the police. According to Rohit Yalamanchili, who is in charge of an online fundraising campaign to return Veera’s body to India, the deceased young man was doing his Master’s degree and was selected under the H1B visa with his graduation just 10 days away. He was going to quit his work as a clerk at the fuel station in a couple of weeks, Yalamanchili added.