Train schedule in Kerala altered from Apr 23-25 for Vande Bharat flag-off during PM’s visit

Train timings in Kerala will be affected from April 23 to 25 due to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the launch of the new Vande Bharat Express train on April 25. The Malabar Express and Chennai Mail will only run until Kochuveli on April 23 and 24. The Amrutha Sagar Express will only be available until Kochuveli on April 24. Additionally, the Kochuveli – Nagarcovil express will commence its service from Neyyattinkara on April 24 and 25.

PM Modi will arrive in Kerala on April 24 for a two-day visit and attend various programs, including the flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express train. According to the latest update, there are several changes in the originating station for different trains. The Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Malabar Express will originate from Kochuveli instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central on April 24 and 25. The Thiruvananthapuram Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail will also originate from Kochuveli instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central on the same days. The Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kollam Junction Unreserved Special will originate from Kazhakuttam instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central, while the Kochuveli – Nagercoil Express Special will start its service from Neyyattinkara on April 24 and 25.

Additionally, there will be a rescheduling of the Thiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar Aronai Weekly Express, which will depart at 18.25 hrs. on April 25 instead of the scheduled time of 16.55 hrs. The Chennai Egmore – Kollam Ananthapuri Express leaving Chennai Egmore on April 24 will be regulated between Nagercoil Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central. Similarly, the Kanniyakumari – Pune Daily Express leaving Kanniyakumari on April 25 will be regulated between Nagercoil Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central.