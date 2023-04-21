Xiaomi launches two new tablets: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand launched two new tablets named ‘Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 pro’. The 8GB + 128GB variant of Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro will cost CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,500), the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000), the 12GB + 256GB will cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,700) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The Xiaomi Pad 6 price starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and finally, CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Both tablets are available in Black, Gold, and Far Mountain Blue colours.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications: The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and features an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800×2,880 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, 309ppi pixel density, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is backed by 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications: The Xiaomi Pad 6 runs the same software, and uses the same display as the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. The vanilla model is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3 storage. It includes a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front sensor.

Connectivity options are identical to the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, as are the sensors.The Xiaomi Pad 6 is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W charging.