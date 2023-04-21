ZTE launches Axon 40 Lite smartphone: Details

Mumbai: ZTE has launched the new Axon 40 Lite smartphone in Mexico. The handset comes in two colour variants — Blue and Black and is priced at MXN 3,999 (roughly Rs. 18,100).

The dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and is powered by Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with 6GB dynamic RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution, 20:9 screen ratio, and a water drop notch housing a selfie camera. The handset It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W charging.

The smartphone packs a 50-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by dual 2-megapixel sensors on the back panel. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses an 8-megapixel front shooter. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. Additionally, it features a fingerprint sensor placed on the power button, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, and compass.