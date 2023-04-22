Adar Poonawalla: 5-6M Covovax Doses Produced as Current Covid Strain Remains Mild

According to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the current strain of COVID-19 is mild and the SII has already produced 5-6 million doses of the Covovax vaccine. Mr. Poonawalla made these comments during a press briefing as the number of COVID-19 cases in India has been increasing since March.

‘Currently, the COVID strain is not severe, it’s just a mild strain. Just for precautionary measures, elderly people can get the booster dose, but it would be their choice whether or not to take it. Five to six million doses of Covovax are available. We will also produce the same amount of Covishield doses in the next two to three months,’ said Mr Poonawalla.

As per the latest health bulletin from the Maharashtra government, the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron is currently the dominant strain in the state. The central government has asked eight states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, to maintain strict vigilance and take preemptive action to control any potential spread of infection.

‘We are providing Covovax in the US and Europe. It is the only COVID vaccine made in India which is approved in the US and Europe. Currently, the demand is very small,’ added Mr Poonawalla.