Britain’s King Charles to incorporate other religions into his coronation ceremony

According to a report from The Times, King Charles, who will succeed Queen Elizabeth II, plans to include representatives from other religions in his coronation ceremony, in contrast to his earlier statement that he is more of a ‘defender of faith’ than ‘the faith.’ Members of the Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, and Jewish communities, as well as four members of the House of Lords, will present the King with four pieces of coronation regalia.

The report also notes that these clerics are not expected to speak or read out blessings but will form a ‘faith procession.’ This marks the first time non-Christian figures will be involved in the crowning of a British monarch.

The inclusion of representatives from various faiths in the coronation ceremony is a significant move that reflects the changing demographics of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the important role that religion plays in the lives of many British citizens.

However, according to a report from the Daily Mail, Church leaders are resisting the involvement of other faith leaders in the ceremony, which is traditionally an Anglican ceremony and a constitutional event. The publication suggests that a compromise may be necessary, such as holding a separate ceremony in which other faith leaders would play an active role.

Under the Bill of Rights Act 1688 and the Accession Declaration Act of 1910, the Monarch, who serves as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, is required to declare during his Coronation or at the first State Opening of Parliament that he is a loyal Protestant and will guarantee the Protestant succession.

Additionally, under the Coronation Oath Act of 1688, the monarch is obligated to declare that he will uphold the established Anglican Protestant Church.