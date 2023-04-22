Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,600, lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Price of yellow metal gained in the last two days.

In the international markets, gold prices slipped as the dollar steadied. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,003.33 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,014.80. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $25.23 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $1,093.16 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,589.90.