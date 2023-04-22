CSK continue their excellent start to the IPL as they register their fourth win of the season against SRH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have secured their fourth victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), thanks to the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja and Devon Conway. The one-sided match took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where CSK won by seven wickets with eight balls remaining, chasing a below-average 135-run target. The win has raised CSK’s total points to eight and placed them in third position on the leaderboard.

CSK’s openers, Devon Conway (77 not out) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35), made a great start to the chase, putting on an opening partnership of 87 runs. Conway played an excellent innings, striking 12 fours and a six, while Gaikwad was scoring at a slower pace.

Unfortunately, Gaikwad was run out at the non-striker’s end when the ball came off the bowler, catching him off guard. Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayadu were dismissed for nine runs, but Moeen Ali (6 not out) helped CSK secure the victory. This was Conway’s third consecutive fifty in the IPL, making him a valuable asset to the team. Mayank Markande was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets for 23 runs from his four overs.

When CSK won the toss and opted to field, their bowlers made an excellent start by keeping Sunrisers Hyderabad’s openers Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma on their toes with their quality bowling. In the fifth over, Akash Singh claimed the wicket of SRH opener Brook for 18 runs.

The right-handed batter Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek kept SRH’s charge going by scoring runs and hitting regular boundaries. However, their partnership was broken by Ravindra Jadeja, who dismissed well-set batter Abhishek for 34 runs in the 10th over of the game.

CSK’s next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the Eden Gardens, as they aim to reach double figures in points. SRH will play against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.